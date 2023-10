Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing Makes A Twins Game Flyover

The Minnesota Twins unfortunately lost to the Houston Astros Tuesday, but either way, the Twins got one big salute during the National Anthem.

As part of the pre-game ceremonies, the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing conducted a flyover with two F-16 Fighting Falcons at Target Field.

Click the video above to see the Falcons in action!