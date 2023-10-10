Former WI Congressman Dave Obey Announces Wife’s Passing

(FOX 21) Former longtime U.S. Representative Davey Obey, 85, who served northwest Wisconsin’s 7th District for four decades, announced late Tuesday that his wife, Joan Obey, died peacefully Sunday morning at the age of 85.

Obey, who was honored in 2022 for being the longest-serving Wisconsin congressman, posted on social media shortly after 9 p.m. by saying:

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Joan Obey passed away peacefully the morning of October 8, 2023, at the age of 85. Born in Wausau, Wisconsin to parents, Joe and Laura Lepinski, she is survived by her husband Congressman Dave Obey, her sons Craig and Doug and their spouses Kirsten Johnson-Obey and Kate Gibney, her grandchildren Lucas and Izzy Obey, her sister Rita Crooks and brothers Richard (Dick) and John Lepinski, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Audrey Bankes and Carol Buelow, and her son Robert.

Joan was the kindest of souls, epitomized grace and graciousness, and possessed a quiet strength, intelligence, and determination often underestimated in people with such qualities. She was a selfless and giving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend and was universally respected by all who knew her. Early in life she entertained becoming a Catholic nun, but instead opted to become a wife and mother who lived and promoted the spiritual values of love, kindness, and sacrifice and emphasized to her sons the need to walk a mile in another’s shoes and to avoid making snap judgments. The Golden Rule was sacred in the Obey household.

Joan was a graduate of Wausau High School, where she met her future husband when she was editor of the school paper, the Skyrocket, and he was editor of the school yearbook. Both attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and began dating after a timely connection by Joan’s brother, Dick. She worked as a speech therapist out of college and returned to school later in life to train in social work, which she practiced for a time at Georgetown University.

When her husband, Dave, was elected in 1962 to the Wisconsin State Assembly and became a member of the U.S. Congress representing Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District (1969-2010), she was an important factor in his success. Joan was the central force supporting her husband and sons as they navigated life as a family in the public spotlight while seeking normalcy, joy and fulfillment outside of it. She traveled Wisconsin, the country and the world with her husband, bringing with her the finest face of Wisconsin, the country and her family as she met heads of state, diplomats and other leaders and citizens—persecuted and free–from across the globe, including an audience with Pope John Paul II. Her picture appears in the portrait of her husband, Dave, that hangs in the hearing room of the Appropriations Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Joan became a committed Walleye fisherwoman at the family cottage in northern Wisconsin, spending summers there with family and friends and enjoying pontoon boat and canoe rides, as well as card games. She had a lifelong love of music, having played the violin and the piano. She patiently listened to and encouraged her sons as they learned their instruments well enough to become easy on the ears. She looked forward to campfires and get-togethers with family and friends, with everyone singing and playing their instruments, including both her grandchildren on violin. Her sons remember fondly her renditions of Edelweiss and You’ll Never Walk Alone on the family piano.

She always had an appreciation for beauty, whether in music, nature, art, or people, while bringing her own beautiful light to the world. Joan set the standard for kindness, love, and dignity that has blessed all those who have known her, and that provides strength to sustain her family and friends as they mourn her passing. The family is planning a celebration of her life, which will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to one of her favorite charities: The Father McKenna Center; House of Ruth; Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua; or the Goodwin Living Foundation.