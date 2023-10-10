New Hermantown Fire Chief Announced

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Zach Graves has been hired as Fire Chief. He served for over 20 years in the International Guard as Chief. He has been with the Hermantown Fire Department for 12 years as a volunteer and is the current Deputy Chief of the Department. Graves says the most important and challenging work to do is staffing. Public Safety Director Chief Crace says Graves was an easy and obvious choice.

Public Safety Director and current Police Chief Jim Crace says, “He’s got the background, education and experience internally with the volunteer Fire Department and that clearly made him an attractive candidate. And let’s not forget his military service and service at the state level to fire suppression and emergency management. He was just a top candidate in my book and the fact that he grew up in this community and knows the community very well. ”

Graves says the most important and challenging work to do is staffing. “Recruit, recruit, recruit, that’s our biggest thing to find people who live in their community and want to make a little college retirement fund. It’s a good benefit for them. ”

Graves and the current Police Chief and Public Safety Director, Jim Crace, are also looking to hire a Fire Inspector by the end of November.