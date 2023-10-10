Kwik Trip Experiencing “Disruption” to its Systems.

Company says loyalty program among things affected.

The Kwik Trip stores have apparently been having some technology-related issues over the past two days.

On Monday, Madison television station WKOW reported that some customers were posting on social media that they were having problems with the store’s app, rewards program, and telephone service.

Tuesday, Kwik Trip issued a statement saying, “As you are aware, we are currently experiencing an incident that has caused a disruption to our systems. We will update the communication when services are restored and functioning as usual. As always, we appreciate your patience while we work through this issue.”

The statement was from John McHugh, Vice President of Externals Relations at Kwik Trip.

When FOX21 asked if the company could provide more details and specifics, a Public Relations spokesperson provided this response, “We do not have any additional information to share at this time, but we will keep you apprised of relevant developments. From a guest perspective, you will see some challenges regarding our loyalty program, product shortages, and promotional pricing.”