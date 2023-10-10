Prep Soccer: Denfeld Boys & East Girls Advance to Respective Section Semifinals

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team opened up section tournament play with a win on Tuesday.

The Hunters defeated Hibbing/Chisholm five to nothing in the 7AA quarterfinals.

Denfeld will next meet up with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the semifinals on Thursday. Gametime is at 6:30 pm in Esko.

In other soccer action, the Duluth East girls squad would shut out Anoka two to nothing in the 7AAA quarterfinals.

They’ll next look to knock off top-seeded Centennial in the semifinals. The game is at 7 PM on Thursday.