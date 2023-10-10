St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Announces First Citizens’ Academy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced they are offering their first ever Citizen’s Academy.

The class is a way for the public to get an inside look as to how the sheriff’s office operates.

Topics will include jail, rescue squad, and emergency response team and tactical operations, as well K-9 demonstrations. Those involved will also get an opportunity to go on a ride-along.

It will be 10 weeks long beginning November 1st and will be offered on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Residents must be 18 or older and required to pass a criminal background check. The deadline to apply is October 25th. Click here to learn more.