Zeitgeist Halloween Movie Lineup May Make ZZZs Difficult To Find

Weeks of horror (and some laughs) will fill the Zinema screen during the runup to Halloween.

What do Poltergeist, The Wolf Man, Abbott and Costello, and Frankenstein have in common?

It could be a love of movie theater popcorn, but it’s not. They are actually just part of the mixed bag of scary springing up at Zeitgeist Zinema.

For the Halloween month of screams, in addition to a variety of frightening cinema, the theater will also be decked out in horror by a local eleven-year-old artist with a love for the ghoulish.

Zinema Manager and Programmer Jody Kujawa loves putting the celluloid selection together, and says different movie fans are attracted to the onscreen mayhem for different reasons.

“Most of it’s like when you show stuff like the Exorcist or Poltergeist, it’s people who just haven’t had a chance to see it on a big screen. Or people who saw it on a big screen when it first came out, like when we did Jaws. But they haven’t seen it since and they want to experience, relive that experience. And so it’s really fun,” said Kujawa.

“But then some of that stuff, like Toxic Avenger, like whoever had a chance to see it in a theater, you know? It’s not the kind of stuff a normal theater grabs. And we’re not a normal theater, so I’m gonna grab it. And we’re gonna do that weird stuff. And I like it because they give me that leeway here to kinda step out of the box and say, ‘I’m gonna bring this weird one in, and it may or may not work, but let’s see what it does,’ said an obviously excited Kujawa.

At least ten films will darken the screen over the next three weeks. The shivers began Tuesday evening with Bride of Frankenstein. There is an artist’s reception Wednesday from 4 to 6, before Poltergeist takes viewers by the hand and into a night of sweet dreams. There is a full rundown on the Zinema website.