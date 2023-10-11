#17 UMD Men’s Hockey Continues Non-Conference Slate Against Northern Michigan

UMD last clashed with Northern Michigan back on December 21st, 2021.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team continues the non-conference portion of their schedule by facing another team from Michigan this weekend.

After tying with Michigan Tech on Saturday, the Bulldogs will play two against Northern Michigan.

It’s been a few years since UMD has clashed with the Wildcats.

Their last matchup came on December 21st, 2021 as Northern Michigan came out with the 5 to 2 victory.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says the Wildcat offense is something they have to be ready for.

“We’re going to see a different team this weekend that probably has more offensive firepower. Plays the game that way, they’re okay winning five to four. But, their goalie is good too. A veteran team so it’ll be good. Good for maybe a similar challenge but a little different maybe style,” said Sandelin.

Game one gets underway on Friday at 7:07 PM.