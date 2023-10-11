#6 UMD Women’s Hockey Opens Conference Play Versus #2 Ohio State

In UMD's last six games against the Buckeyes, each have come down to just one goal.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a series sweep against Long Island University last weekend, the 6th ranked UMD women’s hockey team opens up conference play this week when they welcome in 2nd ranked Ohio State to AMSOIL Arena.

And if they’re anything like last year’s games, they could go down to the wire.

Unfortunately, five of those contests have gone Ohio State’s way.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says in games like this weekend, you can expect everything.

“This is WCHA play. Obviously conference points are really important. It’s a little more physical when we’re in league. Just being locked into systems is important. You know you have to back check, you have to fore check, you have to have good changes. The details become more important. But I think they’re going to be ready to go. They’re going to make mistakes just like players who have been here for 4-5 years are going to make mistakes. We always talk about what’s next. Okay you make a mistake. What do you do next to make up for it?,” said Crowell.

Puck drop for game one is set for 3:01 on Friday.