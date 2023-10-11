Birds Soar In Chalk Art

Art brightens sidewalks and gives birds colorful look.

When we’re looking for birds, we usually look up in the sky, but in Duluth’s Lakeside you might want to look down at the sidewalk.

That’s where the birdwatching–and bird drawing–was going on Wednesday. The chalk drawings are colorful, but by their nature, also temporary.

The goal is to brighten up the neighborhood, and also draw attention to birds and bird migration.

Artist Annmarie Geniusz was creating a hawk on the concrete in front of Lake Superior Brewing. Earlier in the day she created her bird magic outside Snap Fitness.

She said it was a great fall day to be outside helping to focus on something that is a unique part of the Northland.

“I think it’s important, especially when you live in a place like Duluth. Because this is a really important spot in the bird migration, migratory routes,” Geniusz said.

“I mean this is a place that people come from all over the world just to watch birds fly over. And we live here every day, and a lot of us kind of ignore it,” she added.

When Geniusz is finished there will be chalk birds outside four Lakeside establishments. The idea was organized by the Look at Lakeside newsletter, and WendyUpNorth.com.

And when it’s finished–they’ll be crossing their fingers that FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Mehlberg can hold back the rain in his forecast for at least a couple days.