Duluth East Senior Infielder Dylan Cole Commits to UMD

DULUTH, Minn.- Another Duluth East senior will get to play college ball next year.

Senior infielder Dylan Cole won’t have to go far as he’ll be joining UMD in the spring of 2025.

Cole had no problem getting on base for the Greyhounds last spring.

He led East in batting average and doubles hit. Cole was also tied with two others for hits with a team-leading 23.

He would also have a saves percentage of 100% on the mound.