Duluth Poppins Offers Childcare Services To Families In Need

DULUTH, Minn. — If you live in the Northland and have children, you know that finding childcare that meets your needs is difficult. And it’s even more problematic if you’re relocating to the area and don’t know the lay of the land. Yet, you still need a nanny or a source to help you find someone to watch your child.

There’s now a company here in Duluth that will help.

Just two years ago, Korine Kvam a University of Duluth graduate started Rochester Poppins, a company designed to find and place nannies and help find short-term babysitters. And just last month, after being recruited to come to Duluth by Tracy Ramsay, a successful realtor, Duluth Poppins started.

Duluth Poppins matches reliable safe nannies with reliable, safe families.

“We do in-home nanny placements. So, families come to us looking for vetted, safe childcare. And we do all the vetting, background checks, all interviews the whole process with them and then we present them with candidates. With that side of things, we do part-time, full-time, and summer placements. Which gets to be a little crazy, but we love it,” said Karine Kvam, Duluth Poppins owner.

The other side of her business helps parents find short-term sitting care. Whether your regular caregiver is sick or on vacation or you just want to have some time to yourself, Duluth Poppins has an app to help.

“With the babysitting app, with all the daycare closures that are taking place, I think it’s a great place for parents to find occasional care or even last-minute care. Again, having the safety of knowing that all of the nannies that are going to come to your home and sitters are vetted and safe and recommended by us is huge,” said Kvam.

In Rochester, these services were often used by healthcare professionals. Kvam says here in Duluth there may be a lot of tourists who will take advantage of her services. Either to allow the parents to have a nice dinner or go on a fishing charter.

The babysitting App is subscription-based and starts at $39 per month. Duluth Poppins can be reached through its website here.