Girls Soccer: Duluth Marshall Holds Off Spectrum in 7A Semifinals, to Play Esko in Title Game

The section title game will take place in Esko on October 17th at 6 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls soccer team picked up a key section 7A semifinal game on Wednesday, defeating Spectrum 2-1 in the semifinals.

The Hilltoppers will next play Esko in the section title game.

