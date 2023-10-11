Northern Star: Ella Walker

Proctor senior committed to University of Sioux Falls

PROCTOR, Minn.- As the daughter of a former UMD volleyball player, Ella Walker has been around the sport her entire life. However, her passion and desire to compete has never diminished.

“We’re definitely playing hard, and that’s what matters.” Standing at 6’2″, Walker has solidified herself as Proctor’s enforcer at the net?

“Do you like being tall?” I asked.

Walker grinned. “I love being tall. I can reach things off the top shelf, and I guess it helps with blocking and hitting. Maybe not passing, but I’ll swipe that off to the side.”

“I wish I could hit like her,” yearned senior teammate Taylor Peterson, who is credited with many assists off Walker’s kills. “She’s a very good all-around player, and she brings so much good energy to the team. She always picks everyone up if they’re down.”

Peterson knows that Walker’s crucial kills lifts the entire team and gives them the energy needed in crucial moments. “I mean, how could you not get excited about that? It really picks us up and motivates us to do better.”

Walker agrees with Peterson. “If we can celebrate the little things, that makes the big things even more exciting.”

In 2024, Walker will play volleyball for the University of Sioux Falls. She also has dreams of playing the sport beyond college. “I was planning on going to the Olympics…I’ve got to take a few more steps to get there (laughs).”

Though Walker has her eyes on the future, her heart remains with the Rails. “I’ve had the most fun. I think Proctor Volleyball has been a steppingstone for me to go onto the future for volleyball. I think playing here has led me to college ball for sure. This would probably be Little Me’s dream. If she could see me now, I think that would be pretty the most amazing thing.”

The Proctor Rails will play against Moose Lake/Willow River on Thursday before closing out their regular season on Tuesday at Duluth Denfeld.