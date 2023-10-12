Alison Ward From ‘MANIA: The Abba Tribute’ Talks About Upcoming Show At DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Do you like the musical “Mamma Mia”? How about the 70s? Well, in about a week, you can mix the two together for a two-hour concert called “MANIA – The ABBA Tribute!”

The excitement takes the stage at the DECC’s Symphony Hall Friday, Oct. 20th. The show is a recreation of one of Abba’s most memorable concerts, bringing to life all of the band’s greatest hits, like “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo” and “Super Trouper.”

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger had the chance to talk to Alison Ward who portrays ‘Agnetha’ in MANIA — The Abba Tribute. She’s been part of the tour since 2010.

“It’s high energy, a lot of fun and I say to everyone it’s one big Abba party,” Ward said. “My favorite thing that I love, I promote that the audience should come dressed as Abba. When people come in costume, I feel like it’s even more fun. Everyone gets into character with us. Dan, I need you in in a plastic cat suit, some platforms, and a blonde wig.”

Tickets are still available but going fast. Click here for more information – and dress to impress!