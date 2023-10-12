Ella Gilbertson Picked for NSIC Player to Watch List, UMD 2nd in NSIC Coaches Poll

Gilbertson was second on the team for total points last season.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD Senior guard and forward Ella Gilbertson landed on the NSIC player to watch list on Thursday.

She was also fourth on the team with 26 three pointers made, of course including that game winner in the NCAA Central Region Championship versus Missouri Southern State.

As for the team, they sit at 2nd in the coaches poll, finishing behind Minnesota State-Mankato.

UMD’s first exhibition game is October 22nd versus Lakehead University.