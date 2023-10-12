Esko’s Koi Perich Lands On MN Football Honors Super 6 Team

The ceremony for the Super 6 team will take place October 22nd in Minneapolis.

ESKO, Minn.- Esko senior Koi Perich has been making plays all season long and he’s now being honored for his efforts.

Perich was named to the Minnesota Football Honors Super 6 Team.

At the halfway point of this season, Perich had found the end zone 15 times.

Ten were on offense, three were on defense, and two came from special teams.

The future Gopher is the number one player in the state and is the 21st ranked safety in the country.

