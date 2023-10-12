Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys & Cloquet-Carlton Girls Clinch Spots in 7AA Title Games, East Boys & Denfeld Girls See Seasons End

The section title games will take place on October 17th at either Denfeld or Cloquet.

ESKO, Minn.- Both the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team and Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team are one step closer to another trip to state.

On Thursday, the C-E-C boys held off Duluth Denfeld 2-0 in the section 7AA semifinals.

With the win, the Lumberjacks will next host Grand Rapids, who topped Hermantown in the other semifinal game, in the section final.

That game will take place at either Cloquet or Denfeld on October 17th at 7:30 PM.

As for the girls team, they topped Hermantown 1-0 in their 7AA semifinal game.

The Lumberjacks will also host the 7AA title game except they’ll face North Branch, who upset Duluth Denfeld 1-0 on Thursday night.

The girls 7AA title game will take place on October 17th at either Cloquet or Denfeld.

In 7AAA boys semifinal play, Duluth East would be upset by Centennial 1-0 to see their season come to a close.