UMD’s Drew Blair Named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year, Bulldogs Picked to Finish 1st

Blair led the conference in four different statistical categories, including points and field goals made last season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The NSIC basketball preseason polls came out on Thursday.

Coming into his final season as a Bulldog, graduate guard Drew Blair was named the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year. He was also on the player’s to watch list.

As for the team, they were picked by the coaches to finish first in the conference.

UMD opens the season November 1st with an exhibition contest against UW-Eau Claire.