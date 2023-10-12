West Duluth Business Club Hosts Duluth Candidate Forum, Promotes Civility

DULUTH, Minn. – The November election is less than a month away in Duluth, and the president of the West Duluth Business Club, Susan Coen, is promoting civility over divisiveness.

Coen hosted a public form Wednesday for the West Duluth community involving the mayoral race between incumbent Emily Larson and opponent Roger Reinert, and the council races.

Coen said she wanted to give all candidates the opportunity to meet residents in an inviting way to learn from each other — instead of crafted messages on political flyers and hearsay.

“We need to all be diligent about gathering information before we make our vote. We don’t want to just assume something, we need to know and have knowledge. We’re really blessed to be in a country where we have that opportunity to make that vote to make a difference, and so we want to use that time today to let those people get what they need to know to so that they can make an informed decision in November,” Coen said.

Early voting is now open for the Nov. 7 election.