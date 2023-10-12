WI Sen. Agard’s Cannabis Bill: Prohibition Not Working With Marijuana

Wisconsin State Sen. Melissa Agard is continuing her push to legalize recreational marijuana for adults through a bill in the state legislature.

Sen. Agard (D-Madison) told FOX 21 Wisconsin is living on a disserting island when it comes to cannabis. Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan have laws on the books allowing adult-use of cannabis.

Agard said the state is losing out on tens of millions of dollars every year to surrounding states, and she said 69% Wisconsinites, including the majority of Republicans, support the legalization of marijuana.

“There is no question that people in Wisconsin have access to cannabis on the illicit market here in our state, and clearly a lot of folks in Wisconsin are taking their hard-earned dollars and their very valuable time to drive to legal dispensaries and our bordering states. And prohibition did not work with alcohol, it did not work with margarine, and it is not working with cannabis,” said Sen. Agard.

Agard said she’s confident her bill uplifts Wisconsin’s values, which she says includes public safety and honors peoples’ personal liberties and freedoms.

Meanwhile, the senator continues her “Grass Routes” tour around the state to promote the “positive impacts of marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.” which most recently included a stop in Superior in September.

FOX 21 reached out to the Republican Party of Wisconsin for comment but have not heard back.