Early Goal From UMD Women Doesn’t Slow Down Buckeyes

Bulldogs' fifth loss to Ohio State in last six meetings

DULUTH, Minn.- Last year, the UMD women’s hockey team lost to Ohio State in four of their five meetings. On Friday, the Buckeyes continued to get the best of the Bulldogs.

Ohio State defeated UMD 5-2 in their first of a two-game series. The Bulldogs took an early lead with a goal from Olivia Wallin, but the Buckeyes bounced back with two straight goals from Hadley Hartmetz in the first period.

UMD will have a chance to bounce back with another game against Ohio State this Saturday at 3 p.m.