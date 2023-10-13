Former Bulldog Gabbie Hughes Named to U.S. National Team Roster for Rivalry Series

Hughes previously earned a IIHF world championship gold medal in April with the U.S.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s already a special weekend for former Bulldog forward Gabbie Hughes.

On Saturday, she will see the banner raised for her 2023 Hockey Humanitarian award before the Buckeyes and Bulldogs drop the puck.

Even better news for her, she received word on Thursday that she made the U.S. national team roster for the upcoming Rivalry Series against Canada in November.

Hughes previously earned a IIHF world championship gold medal in April with the U.S.

She also skated for them at the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival.