GND Rec Center Fall Rummage Sale

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for treasure, the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center might just have it.

Their annual Fall Rummage Sale kicked off Thursday. The center is packed full of clothes, household goods, toys, and more.

Thanks to the overwhelming amount of donations, every square inch of space seemed to be jammed. In fact, they have had so many donations, that they finally had to say, “thank you, but no more.”

“It’s overwhelming. I grew up in this community and this is my 7th year doing it, but this far exceeds anything that I ever thought would happen, truly,” said Kisty Haller, GND Rec Board Member.

The money raised from the sale will go towards free community programming, such as outdoor education and exercise classes. The sale is a “pay what you can” system. A donation of five dollars per bag is encouraged. The sale started this afternoon at 4 and goes until 7 p.m. The fundraiser continues Friday and Saturday from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon.