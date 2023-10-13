Local Mosque and Synagouge Will Work Together to Cover Vandalism

DULUTH, Minn. — Locally, the outside of the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports was vandalized with spray paint.

Members of the mosque believe the damage may have been done by teenagers and may not be a hate crime.

Nonetheless, to show that people in our area have respect for one another and their beliefs.

The mosque reached out to members of Temple Israel and members of the synagogue have agreed to meet with mosque members and together they will paint over the graffiti.