Marshall School Hosts Blood Drive

DULUTH, Minn. –Here’s a story that you’ve heard before, there is a significant blood shortage taking place locally and nationally. The Red Cross and Memorial Blood Bank are both looking for new and past donors to give blood to help alleviate the shortage.

At Marshall School in Duluth, the Health and Wellness Club sponsored its first of three blood drives of the year. The school works with Memorial Blood Centers to have its blood mobile on site. According to one of the leaders of the Health and Wellness Club, Elise Sydow, for the most part, everyone who can donate does.

The rules say you must be 17 or older to give blood, but if you’re 16 you can donate with a note from your parents.

“I’m involved in this because I personally can’t donate,” said Sydow. “I love helping people and me personally and I love helping people. So, because I’m not able to donate blood myself, I like to help others make sure they can.”

The Memorial Blood Center has a Duluth location on Burning Tree Road where you can go to donate blood.

Red Cross holds mobile blood drives in the area, many times in or near Superior.

To find out more about these organizations and where you can give the gift of life, you can visit their website mbc.org or redcrossblood.org