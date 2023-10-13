Medical Professor Hikes 350 Miles For Charities

MINNESOTA — Many people like to get outside in the fall and take a walk, but one man making his way to the lift bridge Thursday took it to an extreme.

Matthew Hunt has been hiking for six weeks and covered 350 miles. He started outside Ely and traveled three different trails: the Border Route, the Kekekabic, and the Lake Superior Hiking Trail.

Hunt, a neurosurgeon who used his journey to raise funds and awareness about brain tumors and patients dealing with them, put the challenge in perspective.

“I just want to say that you know, this was a challenging journey, but it doesn’t compare to the journey that brain tumor patients face during their illness,” said Dr. Hunt.

Dr. Hunt spent about two thirds of his journey alone, and the other third with friends or family. If you would like to contribute, the charities he is supporting are the Glenn Garcelon Foundation, and Humor to Fight the Tumor.