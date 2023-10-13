Missing Moose Lake Man Found, Arrested On Assault Charges

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A client from a group home in Moose Lake went missing after running away from a staff member they were with and ended up being arrested.

The incident happened Thursday around 1 p.m. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Joshua Lee Bergan was last seen walking near a bike trail but went out of sight from a staff member.

6 hours later a resident called seeing him just west of the City of Moose Lake. When authorities arrived, Bergan ran away again. He was located just a short time later near 4660 West Road.

When deputies approached him, he charged at them and head-butted one of them. Joshua Bergan was then arrested on assault charges and brought to the Carlton County Jail.