Northern Michigan & UMD Men’s Hockey Skate to 5-5 Tie to Open Series

The two teams will meet again on Saturday with puck drop at 7:07 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey opened up their first full series on Friday, skating to a 5-5 tie with Northern Michigan.

The Bulldogs would take a three to nothing lead after one period of play.

Ben Steeves would lead UMD offensively with two goals in the contest.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday with puck drop at 7:07 PM.