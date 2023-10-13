Prep Football: Esko Stays Unbeaten, Denfeld Gets Win #6, Northwestern Clinches Share of Conference Title

Esko will look to close out the regular season unbeaten Wednesday when they host Pine City.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Esko football team stayed unbeaten on Friday night, topping Hermantown on the road 41 to 7.

Koi Perich would have three touchdowns in the first half to lead Esko.

In other prep football action, Duluth Denfeld picked up win number six by taking down Rock Ridge 28-8.

Then in Wisconsin, Northwestern clinched a share of the Heart O’North conference title by topping Bloomer 56 to 8.