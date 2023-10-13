Students Learn Everything Apple At Duluth’s Marshall School

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, kids at Duluth’s Marshall School were learning everything apple.

The Fall Apple Day celebration included students from kindergarten to 6th grade.

There were 7 apple-themed learning activities and stations including making apple cider, roasting apples, creating apple art projects and doing apple math. Apples were donated from a family who run the Minardi Campground in Esko.

The celebration is a fun opportunity for students to learn.

“We love to be able to have these activities where we get students outside and do some really special things that kind of pique their interest and really create those milestone moments,” said Matt Whittaker, Principal of the Forest School.

And if you’re wondering what they do with all of the apple juice they make, students get to drink it throughout the day. Teachers will also get a glass as a thank you for all of their hard work.