Taylor Swift Movie Opens in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. –After a sneak peek Thursday, the Taylor Swift movie, “Eras” played at the Marcus Duluth Theater Friday for its first of four weekends designed to attract Taylor Swift fans.

The parking lot was full at the theater well before the movie was to begin. We talked with the manager and some Swifties who were looking forward to seeing Taylor Swift in larger-than-life video.

Shawn Fennessey, the general manager of the theater, said, “Regular movie people will go in 10 to 15 minutes early. People are coming for his event about an hour early. So we’ve got to plan ahead and make sure we’ve got room in the lobby, make sure we’ve got a lot of room in the theater for them to go and sit down and enjoy themselves.”

“I actually got to meet her when she opened for Racal Flatts,” said Sue Thrun. I actually did have a meet and greet with her, so it just kind of sticks with you once you’ve met her. I mean she is a great person and singer, and her music is awesome.”

Nicole Agurais said, “We were lucky enough to go to the show in Minneapolis in June and it was such a fun experience. So just coming again on opening night it’s just like we’re reliving that moment kind of going back to the summer when we got to go in person in June.” Her sister Rachel Erdahl quickly piped in “And were sisters and we’ve been Swifties for a long time.”

The “Eras” movie will be playing at the Marcus Duluth Theater for the next three weekends. So, if you’re not able to see the movie this weekend, mark your calendar and see it on a different weekend in October.