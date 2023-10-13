UWS Men’s Hockey Picked to Finish 3rd in WIAC, UWS Women Selected 4th

Both teams will open the year with bouts against St. Scholastica.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s and women’s hockey teams are just two weeks away from opening up the season.

On Thursday, the WIAC revealed their preseason poll and coming in 3rd are the Yellowjacket men.

UWS is coming off a year in which they went 15-12-2.

As for the women, they were picked to finish fourth on Friday afternoon.

The Yellowjackets return a lot of depth as they have 19 players that saw time in previous years.

UWS went 11-15 last season.

Then men will open the year October 28th at St. Scholastica.

The women will also take on the Saints October 20th, except it’s ruled an exhibition game.