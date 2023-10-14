Boo at the Zoo Returns Ahead of Halloween

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s that time of the year again, when the leaves are falling and the pumpkins are out, and that means that means that Boo at the Zoo returns to the Lake Superior Zoo ahead of Halloween.

Saturday was the first day of Boo at the Zoo. Thousands of families got to trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, while surrounded by hundreds of animals.

Kids dressed up for the part, as many witches, princesses and superheroes walked around.

There was even craft vendors and food trucks along with many people passing out treats.

For over 30 years, Boo at the Zoo has shared the Halloween spirit in the Northland.

“We love Halloween, it is so incredibly fun to invite the children and the families into the zoo to celebrate the fall with us,” said Caroline Routley, Lake Superior Zoo Marketing Manager. “It’s a wonderful event, so to have had it going on for this many years is really exciting. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The zoo will also be having Boo at the Zoo on October 21 and 28. Tickets are available online and at the door.