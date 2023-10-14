Fall Craft Shows in Full Swing

PROCTOR, Minn. — It’s never to early for holiday shopping, and as the fall is now in full swing–fall craft shows are kicking off.

The Proctor Autumn Days Craft Show was Saturday, and it is just one of the many craft shows and fairs that happens in the Fall.

In Proctor, dozens of vendors showed off their carefully crafted art. From jewelry to handmade signs.

One vendor said the fall is the perfect time to get gifts ahead of the holiday season, and that craft shows and art fairs are the best places for gifts.

“When you’re a crafter you can change up what you do, you know, I used to do just jewelry and then I started thinking, well I can add these things. Some of the things you say, that time of the year I’m going to start selling this stuff, this time of the year I’ll sell that and then change what I’m making,” said Denise McDougall, Vendor.

There are plenty of craft shows coming up in the area, including the Mall Spooktacular Craft and Gift Show at the Miller Hall Mall this upcoming weekend.