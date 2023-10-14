Two Shot Dead in Ashland, One Person Arrested

ASHLAND, Wis. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Ashland early Saturday morning.

Ashland Police say their officers responded to a 911 call, received at 2:32 a.m. on October 14, 2023, of gunshots being heard by Dollar Tree, located at 314 Lakeshore Drive West.

When officers arrived, they found two men lying in the alleyway near the store dead with gunshots wounds.

Officers found a person of interest near the scene, who was arrested.

The identities of the two deceased and the person arrested have not been released as of early Saturday afternoon.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no indication of further danger to the public. Their investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.