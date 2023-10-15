Esko Man Injured in Side-by-Side Accident

ALBORN, MN — An Esko man was injured early after an ATV accident early Sunday morning.

At 12:41 a.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 6800 block of Highway 47 in the Alborn Township of a single side-by-side accident.

The 49-year-old male driver was identified as Daniel Doran of Esko. He received multiple non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Essentia Health in Duluth.

There were no other vehicles or people involved.

Police suspect that alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Alborn Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Meadowlands Ambulance and Lifelink Medical Air Service.