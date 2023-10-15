Kitchen Fire Put Out in Duluth East Hillside Apartment Building

DULUTH, Minn. – A number of apartment units inside a Duluth’s East Hillside building suffered smoke and water damage due to a fire Sunday morning.

Duluth Fire Department says they responded to an automatic fire alarm at 1232 E. 1st Street. It was updated to a structure fire after receiving numerous reports of the sound of explosions coming from an one of the building’s apartment units.

When crews arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the front and east side of the second floor of the building. They found a kitchen fire inside one of the units., which they quickly extinguished, limiting it to the one unit.

Crews assisted in evacuating people in surrounding units, resulting in none of them being injured. Two cats in a different unit, however, died due to smoke inhalation, despite efforts to revive them.

As for the explosion sounds, they were determined to be due to several food service aerosol cars found in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Duluth Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.