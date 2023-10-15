Spartans Boys Soccer Ready for Regionals

Facing D.C. Everest on Tuesday

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The postseason has arrived for high school boys soccer in Wisconsin, and the Superior Spartans are eager to make some noise in the first round of WIAA Regionals.

On Tuesday, #6 Superior will take on #3 D.C. Everest. The two last played on September 9 when D.C. Everest defeated the Spartans 4-2.

“We just need to focus the entire time and play a full 80 minutes without falling off.” said Ben Staupe, a senior for the Spartans.

“We definitely need to score first,” says Spencer Kidd, Superior’s leading goal-scorer this season. “We have to play a really good game against them.”

If the Spartans pull the upset over D.C. Everest, they’ll play the winner of #2 Eau Claire Memorial vs. #7 Chippewa Falls. Superior will host their second-round matchup if they face Chippewa Falls.

Click here for a look at the entire Division 1 bracket.