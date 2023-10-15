UWS Women Sets Tone Early in Win Over St. Scholastica

Two goals scored by Holmquist

DULUTH, Minn.- The UWS women’s soccer team made their presence known early in Sunday’s 3-1 win over St. Scholastica.

In the match’s first minute, Mya Holmquist scored for the Yellow Jackets on a header off a corner kick from Lindrey Schendel. Holmquist would go on to score another goal for UWS in the second half.

In the ninth minute, the Yellow Jackets added to their lead as Allison Alessi scored off an assist from Kamryn Hill. The Saints would get on the scoreboard later in the first half with a goal from Tenley Voth, but that would be their only goal of the game.

UWS returns to their home pitch Wednesday when they host North Central (Minn.). Meanwhile, St. Scholastica remains home on Wednesday and will take on College of Saint Benedict.