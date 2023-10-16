Chum Being Recognized For A Whole Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Chum, a non-profit serving those experiencing homelessness is being recognized for a whole week in Duluth.

Mayor Emily Larson announced the proclamation of Chum Week on Monday right outside of St. Francis Apartments, which is housing Chum provides to seniors in need.

The week is all about recognizing Chum’s work and commitment to the issues of hunger and homelessness, as well as raising awareness for it.

“We started in 1973 with 10 congregations coming together to help folks in the Hillside and we have grown in leaps and bounds to a $6 million dollar operation providing services to folks here in the community. And over the years we have had so many programs and offerings, responding as the need presents itself and this is something which we hope to do with the support of our community,” said John Cole, executive director at Chum.

In 2022, Chum distributed 572,000 pounds of food, served close to 2,000 households and over 3,000 individuals.