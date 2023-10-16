Coming Off National Title Appearance, UMD Women’s Hoops to Have Different Look

The Bulldogs enter the year without two key staples from a year ago, that includes D2 Player of the Year Brooke Olson and 5th year guard Maesyn Thiesen.

DULUTH, Minn.- After making their first-ever appearance in the national championship game last year, the UMD women’s basketball team has officially turned the page to a new season.

Head Coach Mandy Pearson, who’s entering her 9th year at the helm, says the team has approached the year the same that they always do. But she did admit the team will look much different.

“Last year the ball always went through Brooke. We were playing through to the post all the time. Her versatility being able to move in and out of the perimeter will change how we approach our motion offense. You’ll just see a different approach to those things. It’s different every year with scoring whether it’s spread out across the whole group or if it’s one individual that leads the way. I think we’ll have a variety of players that step up every other game,” said Pearson.

Like last year UMD will have two graduates on the roster, including guard Taytum Rhoades.

“I think it’s been really exciting so far to kind of work together and find a new identity in the past two months. So it’s kind of been fun to get together on the court through these practices and work through the bumps, the rollercoasters. Really looking forward to Sunday to showcase ourselves for the first time in Romano for the season. It’ll be fun to see where it goes,” added Rhoades.

UMD will have their first exhibition game on Sunday at home against Lakehead University.