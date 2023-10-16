Dropkick Murphys’ Lead Singer Talks First-Ever Duluth Concert At Amsoil Tuesday

You can’t turn around without hearing about Taylor Swift these days. But she’s not the only performer with hardcore fans.

Duluth gets a visit Tuesday night from Dropkick Murphys.

Some of you may be saying, “Who?” But others know big songs like “Shipping up to Boston” or “The Boys Are Back.”

The group has made quite the name for itself since forming in the mid-90s.

And now, after bringing their high-energy music to fans around the world, they’re set to shake Amsoil Arena with their first-ever stop in Duluth.

FOX 21 Photojournalist Adam Jagunich — a big fan himself — chatted with lead singer Ken Casey. Click the video above for the interview, and click here for ticket information.