Duluth Harbor Monsters Name Tony O’Neil as New Head Coach

O'Neil is currently an assistant coach at Denfeld high school.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Harbor Monsters hired their first-ever head coach on Monday.

Tony O’Neil has been picked to lead the team into their first season this upcoming summer.

O’Neil confirmed the news on his own personal facebook page.

He’s currently an assistant coach for Denfeld but has three years of experience at the arena league level.

O’Neil stated that the opportunity is not just a job, it’s a lifelong dream and a calling that has defined his journey in football for 27 incredible years.