Esko Football’s Joey Antonutti Commits to Valley City State

ESKO, Minn.- Another Esko football standout will soon call Valley City State home next year.

Senior running back and linebacker Joey Antonutti has announced his commitment to the Vikings.

Antonutti is currently 2nd on the team in tackles with 31 so far this season.

He’s also tallied 168 rushing yards this season.

Just two weeks ago, his teammate Jace Stewart also committed to Valley City State.