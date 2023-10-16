Hermantown YMCA Hosts 3rd Annual Chuck-a-Puck

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — The Hermantown YMCA at the Essentia Wellness Center put a spin on a hockey classic to raise money for various programs.

The YMCA hosted its 3rd annual Chuck-a-Puck event today.

People could try their hand at winning prizes donated to the center. Including a mountain bike and many gift cards.

Pucks were available for purchase and then given a toss on the gym floor.

All of the money raised will be going to membership financial assistance and different programs the center hosts.

The Hermantown YMCA opened back in 2019 and strives to create a welcoming environment for all users.

‘Up here in Hermantown, it’s a beautiful spot, we’ve got a facility that’s pretty new,” said Brian Trettel, Hermantown YMCA Membership Experience Director. “We are just welcoming to everyone, we want everyone to be a part of this , the “Y” community that we built in three years up here is great.”

The Wellness Center has many programs available, from aquatic programs, food access programs, and many more.