MN Sen. Hauschild Announces ‘Northland Strong’ Initiative

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown is announcing what he calls his “Northland Strong” initiative.

The DFLer’s District 3 is largely rural. He wants to bring the region together with five key priorities. They include strong families, safe communities, outdoor heritage, an innovative economy, and a state that works.

“Making sure that Minnesota works really well for our families that people can start their families here in the Northland is really key. We have had stagnant populations in many of our rural communities and I want to make sure that people who wants to live in this most beautiful part of the state have that opportunity,” said Senator Hauschild.

Hauschild said emergency medical services are among the challenges facing the area.

“We have a lot of rural communities where people live maybe on lake home or outside of core communities where minutes and seconds can matter if a loved one gets a hearts attack. So, how do we make sure that our EMS services work for our region? That might mean more flexibility and partnerships between our different public service areas,” said Senator Hauschild.

Those emergency services will be the topic of his first-round table discussion. That will be at the Breitung Township Fire Hall in Soudan Thursday, Oct. 19, at 11:30 a.m.