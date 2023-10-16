Seawall-Waterfront Reconstruction Behind DECC Officially Begins

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city leaders, the Chamber, project managers and labor representatives were among the many taking the shovel to the dirt Monday for the official start of the seawall-waterfront reconstruction project behind the DECC.

Mayor Emily Larson described the area behind the DECC “tired” and “old.” But she said after years of planning, it’s now time for that area to become a more inviting, modern-day public space that better connects Canal Park to Bayfront.

The $18 million is mostly funded through state and federal dollars, with the city of Duluth funding 4%.

Crews will work through the winter to build a more weather-resistant seawall with completion by the end of the 2024.

Then by early 2025, flat spaces between the seawall and the DECC will transform into new paths for pedestrians and bicyclists, and there will be new lighting, greenspace and places to gather.

“…to make it feel welcoming. We want people to park once they come to Canal Park or park once when they go to Bayfront and feel like this is exactly where they want to go and where they want to be,” Larson explained.

The original plan was to remove traffic lanes on Harbor Drive, but because of the rising steel costs, which added $7 million to the project, the traffic lanes will remain – but will be narrower.

DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman said he’s thrilled to see the prime real-estate coming back to life.

“Have to remember … the Aquarium wasn’t even there when [the seawall] was originally built. So this connector has so many multiple factors and layers to why this will benefit the city for a long time to come,” Hartman said.

Meanwhile, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner highlighted how the hospitality industry will benefit from the re-design.

“Prior to being at the chamber, I worked for almost 15 years with Grandma’s Restaurant Company. So I can say that this project is good for commerce because I know the impact it will have on restaurant and hotels on this side,” Baumgartner said.

Cruise ships are expected to dock on the newly created seawall come the summer of 2025, instead of being forced to dock in the bay and shuttle guests to land by smaller boats.