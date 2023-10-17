Coffee Conversation: North End Nightmare 5K Returns to Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — The North End Nightmare 5K is set to take place on October 28 at 11:00 am in Superior.

Grandma’s Marathon Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Tuesday to talk about the event.

In coordination with the annual Superior Spooktacular, this event offers participants a mix of scary surprises and haunted attractions to go along with a family-friendly costume race.

Participants will have the chance to enter a race day costume contest, with prizes available to the day’s best-dressed individuals, groups, and kids.

For registration information, click here.