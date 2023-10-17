Cooler Weather Means it is Time to Check the Furnace

DULUTH, Minn. — Now that we are well into the fall months, the weather is noticeably cooler and some of you may be thinking about kicking that furnace out of hibernation.

Before you do, local experts recommend giving it a quick visual inspection before turning it on. Whether your furnace vents through PVC pipes or a chimney, make sure they are clear, and nothing has built a nest over the summer, blocking air flow. If your thermostat runs on batteries, it is a good time to change them. After you have checked the ventilation, it is a good idea to give your furnace a strong test run.

“So, this would be a great time right now where we’re kind of in that transition stage to fire up that furnace. Crank it up to 80 and give it a run. See if anything stands out in terms of it sounding not normal,” said Charlie Deville, project manager at NorthStar Services.

Charlie also says NorthStar has already been getting a lot of calls for maintenance, so it is a good idea to check the furnace now.